Palit fanless GTX 1650 graphics card listed at $300

After previously announcing the imminent launch of their new passively cooled GeForce GTX1650 KalmX graphics card. The new hardware is now being listed on retail sites priced at around $300. The new range called KalmX, consist of GeForce GTX 1650 series graphics card equipped with passive coolers and the advanced powerful Turing architecture : Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX – pursue the silent 0dB gaming environment.

“Palit GeForce GTX 1650 is fabricated with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture. Easily upgrade your PC and get game ready with performance that’s up to 2X the GeForce GTX 950 and up to 70% faster than the GTX 1050 on the latest games. A major upgrade of the core streaming multiprocessor to more efficiently handle the complex graphics of modern games and the new shading advancements that improve performance, enhance image quality, and deliver new levels of geometric complexity. Palit GeForce GTX 1650 series board power is at 75W which is 1.4X the power efficiency of previous-generation GPUs for a faster, cooler, and quieter gaming experience.”

Features of the Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX– 0dB solution :

– The first passive cooler for GTX1650 in the market

– Two nickel plated heat pipes

– Vast volume of nickel plated fins

– Copper base with heat pipes for best heat dissipation from GPU to fins

– No external power required, good for small case PC

– Affordable GTX series product, great C/P value

– Great Hardware Components

Source : Palit : Fanless Tech

