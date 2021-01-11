New Asus Fanless Chromebox unveiled

This week ASUS has unveiled a new Fanless Chromebox mini PC system expanding the companies Chrome OS ecosystem. Powered by a Intel 10th Generation Core or Celeron processor the small form factor desktop PC uses its aluminium chassis as heatsink to keep components cool and will be available in three different versions all powered by 15 W chips and measure 207 mm x 148 mm x 32 mm (WxDxH) in size.

The Asus Fanless Chromebox can be equipped with either Core i5-10510U, Core i3-10110U, or Celeron 5205U CPUs and integrated UHD graphics. Memory options include 4 GB single-channel DDR4, 4 GB dual-channel DDR4, and 8 GB dual-channel DDR4. Storage options include 32 GB eMMC, 64 GB eMMC, or 128 GB M.2 SATA 6 Gb/s SSD.

Other features include 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) WLAN, Bluetooth 5.0, and 1 GbE wired LAN connectivity. Togther with 2 x USB 2.0 type-A ports, 4 x USB 3.2 ports, from which three are 10 Gbps type-A ports with USB BC1.2 power and the fourth is a type-C with DisplayPort passthrough and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light for the Asus Fanless Chromebox, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

