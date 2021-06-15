Lumina 3-in-1 FDA cleared facial toning and anti-aging microcurrent wand

If you would like to pamper yourself from the comfort of your own home you may be interested in a new FDA cleared microcurrent wand from Lumina. The 3-in-1 Facelift has been specifically designed to help with facial toning and offers an anti-ageing microcurrent, LED therapy and heat and cryotherapy device for use at home. The Lumina Facelift lifts, firms and tones the face and neck, and has been specifically designed to help reduce wrinkles and fine lines on your face and improve your skins elasticity.

Special offer prices are now available from $249 providing a huge saving off the recommended retail price of $625. The special offer includes the Lumina 3-in-1 Facelift wand normally priced at $325, a pack of Triple Serum normally priced at $115 and a Espresso Double Shot Instant Lifting syringe normally priced at $105 providing you with a massive saving of $396.

The Espresso Double Shot provides the benefits of a facelift without an expensive and invasive procedure. This syringe will help banish wrinkles and puffiness, even around the eyes. As wrinkles and fine lines begin to fade, your skin will feel softer, smoother, younger, and tighter explains Lumina.

“Invest in a younger, healthier-looking you with the 3-in-1 at-home, anti-aging microcurrent facial toning device! Using advanced LED and microcurrent facial toning, you can bid farewell to stubborn skin problems and signs of aging. Microcurrent therapy accelerates normal cell activity in the skin, allowing oxygen to be absorbed more easily, while damaged tissue is repaired and collagen production is increased.”

“Microcurrent therapy is an effective alternative to face-lifts! In fact, studies have shown that microcurrent therapy is just as effective at lifting sagging skin as surgical face-lifts – without incurring the risks associated with surgery! “

“Did you know that your face is composed of 43 muscles and your neck 26? Those muscles naturally lose firmness with time, pulling your face downwards. Microcurrent therapy counteracts this muscle loss by gently activating your muscles with a low-grade electrical current. This treatment shows quick results by contouring, firming, and lifting your muscles and skin. By using this device, you will reveal a younger and healthier-looking complexion.”

Source : Lumina

