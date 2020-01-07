Facebook plans to crack down on manipulated media

Facebook has announced that it plans to do more to tackle fake news as it will start to crack down on manipulated media.

Things like fake videos and also photos that have been manipulated to try and mislead people and this is what they are looking to get rid of.

Manipulations can be made through simple technology like Photoshop or through sophisticated tools that use artificial intelligence or “deep learning” techniques to create videos that distort reality – usually called “deepfakes.” While these videos are still rare on the internet, they present a significant challenge for our industry and society as their use increases.

Today we want to describe how we are addressing both deepfakes and all types of manipulated media. Our approach has several components, from investigating AI-generated content and deceptive behaviors like fake accounts, to partnering with academia, government and industry to exposing people behind these efforts.

Deepfake videos have appeared more are more online over the last few month and it will be interesting to see if Facebook can actually do somthing about these.

Source Facebook

