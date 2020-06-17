Facebook is launching a Voting Information Center

Facebook has announced that it is launching a Voting Information Center, the company is looking to help people to register to vote.

According to the announcement, Facebook is looking to get an extra 4 million voters registered through Facebook.

The Voting Information Center will also be a place where people can get information about registering to vote, or requesting an absentee or mail-in ballot, depending on the rules in their state. People will also be able to see local election alerts from their officials about changes to the voting process. Our intention is simple but ambitious: to help every eligible voter in the US who uses our platform vote this year.

We are also working with state election officials and other experts to ensure the Voting Information Center accurately reflects the latest information in each state. The information we highlight will change to meet the needs of voters as we move into different phases of the election like registration periods, deadlines to request a vote-by-mail ballot, the start of early voting, and Election Day.

Source Facebook

