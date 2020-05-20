Facebook announces Facebook Shops

Facebook has announced that it is launching a new feature to help businesses sell online on both Facebook and Instagram called Facebook Shops.

The new Facebook shops feature is designed to make it easy for business to setup a single store that will work on both the Facebook app and the Instagram app, and also on Facebook.

Facebook Shops make it easy for businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram. Creating a Facebook Shop is free and simple. Businesses can choose the products they want to feature from their catalog and then customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colors that showcase their brand. This means any seller, no matter their size or budget, can bring their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it’s convenient for them.

You can find out more information about this new Facebook Shops feature over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Facebook Shops

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals