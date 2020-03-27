New Mercury Elite Pro external storage unveiled by OWC

OWC has introduced its new generation of Mercury Elite Pro external storage for Mac, PC, Linux machines, Smart TVs, and PS4 and Xbox consoles.The 3.5-inch USB 3.2 5 Gb/s hard offer transfer speeds up to 283 MB/s and capacities up to 16 TB. The OWC Mercury Elite Pro external storage is available in capacities from 1 TB to 16 TB with prices starting at $109, or as an add-your-own drive 0 GB enclosure for $49.00.

“The Mercury Elite Pro is up to virtually any task with its rugged, solid aluminium enclosure holding a high-performance 3.5-inch 7200RPM hard disk drive with up to 16 TB capacity. It can be used for a variety of personal and business needs including pro-level video editing projects, Time Machine and File History backups of important data, migrating data from an existing machine to a new computer, expanding game storage of console gaming systems, or just freeing up space on a computer’s internal drive to improve performance.”

Features of the OWC Mercury Elite Pro external storage include :

– Pro-grade performance: up to 283 MB/s real-world speed

– Spacious: up to 16 TB capacity for music, videos, photos, business files, and game storage

– Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

– Quiet: heat-dissipating brushed aluminium chassis and fanless venting provide cool, nearly silent operation

– Rugged: built-in shock isolation protects drive

– Space efficient: includes matching vertical stand

– Flexible: includes non-skid rubber feet for secure horizontal use

– Compatible: use with Mac, Windows, and Linux machines; PS4 and Xbox consoles; and Smart TVs.

– Deployment ready: pre-configured solutions undergo rigorous multi-step certification

– Peace of Mind Ownership: Up to 3 Year Limited Warranty with 1 Year Level 1 data recovery and lifetime US-based live support

Source : TPU

