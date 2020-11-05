TeamGroup external SSD with RGB and USB-C

TeamGroup has this week introduced its new external RGB solid-state drive (SSD) equipped with a specially created touch surface enabling you to easily switch on or off the RGB lighting effects. The external SSD supports a number of platforms including Windows, Mac OS, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox and features a brushed metallic finish to reduce fingerprint stains and makes its appearance “stay bright as new after long-term use” says TeamGroup. Equipped with the latest USB 3.2 Gen2 connector eliminates the need to find the orientation of the connector, while reducing the game loading time and providing a high-speed gaming experience.

“The colorful RGB lighting effects of T-FORCE TREASURE External RGB SSD is gorgeous and soft so won’t dazzle your eyes, adding a new element into the gaming style. The T-FORCE TREASURE Touch External RGB SSD has a simple and stylish design with a metallic brushed finish and an upgraded texture that effectively reduces fingerprint residue. With soft RGB lighting effects and the black body design, you can freely turn on, off and adjust the color of the light to what you prefer by touching the surface. You can enjoy the different atmosphere of the game by creating your own ones.”

Specs :

– Magical RGB as new gaming element

– Simple and stylish. Leading the trend

– USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C

– Wide compatibility with gaming consoles

– Touch Me with endless usage possibilities

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official product page on the TeamGroup website by following the link below.

Source : TeamGroup

