AKiTiO Node Titan eGFX Thunderbolt 3 external graphics card enclosure

AKiTiO has this month introduced its new Node Titan eGFX Thunderbolt 3 external enclosure, the pure eGFX enclosure and does not feature a GbE port or a USB hub and is priced at $335. The new AKiTiO Thunderbolt 3 eGFX enclosure that has been designed specifically with professional users in mind and is equipped with a 650 W power supply unit.

The Node Titan is an external graphics processing unit (eGPU) that lets you transform your notebook or other slotless computer (Mac mini, iMac, NUC, etc.) into a high-performance gaming, video editing, and graphics workstation for a fraction of the cost of buying or building a new machine.

The external graphics card enclosure connects to your computer via a Thunderbolt 3 port and offers the power and space needed for today’s most popular double-wide full-length/full-height AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards.

Features of the Node Titan eGFX Thunderbolt 3 external enclosure :

– Lightning-fast graphics: Thunderbolt 3 port for up to 40Gb/s speed

– NLE ready: turns notebooks into mobile video editing systems

– Immediate ROI: vastly reduced edit and render times

– Satisfies power-hungry cards: 650W power supply

– Play or work while charging: up to 85W for notebook charging

– Spacious design: enables use of large double-width graphics cards

– On-the-go graphics: retractable carrying handle for easy transport

– 3D realism: enables effective use of VR headsets

– Plug and play: includes Thunderbolt 3 cable for immediate use

– Toolless access: thumb screws for easy card installation

Source : AKiTiO

