Expanscape seven screen laptop in development

If your in the market for a portable workstation with multiple displays you may be interested in the world’s first seven screen laptop created by the develop and team at Expanscape. The Aurora 7 laptop weighs in at 11.8 kg which may seem heavy at first glance but considering it features seven displays four of which measure 17.3 inches and offering a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels running at 60 Hz. Together with the three auxiliary displays measuring a smaller 7 inches in size and providing users with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

The prototype laptop is still currently underdeveloped and and is currently powered by an Intel i9 9900K, LGA 1151 (8 core, 16 thread, 16M Cache) processor supported by a NVIDIA GTX 1060 Series graphics card to conserve power and 64 GB of DDR4 memory. For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Expanscape website by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the monstrous seven screen laptop, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Prototype objective summary: Very simple 🙂 – Design and build a proper mobile Security Operations Center. I always knew this would be an ambitious undertaking. Power considerations, structural rigidity, actual portability and the ability to be easily and quickly compactible were priorities. For a further break down of the objectives please visit our website. Expanscape will be manufacturing and selling and leasing our prototypes even before they are finalised as we recognise there is an immediate demand for these items in the DevOps, SecOps, CyberSecurity and Day;Stock;Commodity Trader communities.”

Source : TPU : Expanscape

