EVGA has officially launched their new SR-3 DARK Motherboard for Xeon W-3175X, featuring the Intel C622 chipset, hexa-channel memory support, 23 phase power design, 16-layer PCB, dual-10 GbE LAN ports, a waterblock to passively or actively cool the DARK’s VRM and more.

“The DARK rises again. Not content to merely shatter records and competition in the consumer market, the EVGA SR-3 DARK merges two extreme performance lines of EVGA motherboards to bring balance to the force with exceptional performance and engineering.”

Features of the EVGA SR-3 DARK Xeon W-3175X motherboard :

– 16-Layer PCB: A 16-layer high-speed E-ATX PCBA with gold-plated shielded edge enhances stability for heavy loads, improved overclocking, and durability for today’s extreme cooling hardware.

– Highly-Efficient 24-Phase PWM: The SR-3 DARK features a 24-phase Digital VRM (18 VCore, 1 VSA, 1 VCCIO, 4 VDDR) for the cleanest, most stable power design to ensure that you’re ready for Intel’s 28-core XEON W-3175X Processor.

– 300% Higher Gold Content in CPU Socket: Higher volume of precious metal (300% Gold) used in the Narrow 30u socket creates lower contact resistance, resulting in better power delivery.

– Intel sSATA to Mini-SAS 6Gb/s Port: The Intel C622 PCH supports 10 SATA 6Gb/s drives, including an additional 4 ports through a mini-SAS connector located behind the SATA Ports. The controller also supports NCQ, TRIM, hot swap capability, and RAID levels 0/1/5/10.

– PCIe Disable Switches: The SR-3 DARK offers PCIe disable switches to quickly shut off PCIe slots to troubleshoot or restore used resources without the need to physically uninstall hardware.

– Triple BIOS Select Switch Switch between up to 3 different BIOS ROMs for overclocking, benching, 24/7 use, or anything you can think of.

– SW Slow Mode Switch: Changes the CPU Ratio to the minimum CPU ratio in real-time for stability purposes or to reduce heat/power usage between long benching sessions.

– ProbeIT Connectors Attach your Digital Multimeter to the included ProbeIT adapter and monitor all your voltages in real-time.

– Creative Core3D Audio: Creative 5.1 Channel Audio with output amplifiers – the industry standard for audio quality.

– Safeboot Button: Pressing this button will restart the system and launch into the BIOS at safe setting, while keeping the same settings when you previously left the BIOS. Handy for those times when the board fails to POST, but you only need to make one or two changes to fix it!

Source: EVGA

