Every New Feature in iOS 18 Public Beta

The iOS 18 Public Beta brings a wealth of new features and enhancements to the iPhone, focusing on improving user experience, customization options, and overall functionality. This update is compatible with iPhone XS and newer models, including the iPhone SE (2nd generation). The video below from HotShotTek gives us more details on the new iOS 18 public beta. Let’s dive into the key features that iOS 18 has to offer.

One of the notable additions is the ability to record media while using Apple CarPlay, allowing you to capture important moments seamlessly while on the go. The update also introduces new widget options and sizes, allowing you to change widget styles directly from the home screen for a more personalized experience.

iOS 18 prioritizes app security by allowing you to lock your apps with Face ID. This feature extends to the Hidden Album app library, ensuring that your private photos remain secure and accessible only to you.

Gamers will appreciate the new automatic game mode, which optimizes performance and reduces overheating, resulting in a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience on your iPhone.

Customization and Control Center

iOS 18 offers a range of customization options for the lock screen, including:

Swapping and removing control center icons

Using new dynamic wallpapers

Applying color fonts to the clock

The control center also receives enhancements, with customizable pages and widgets now available. A notable addition is the satellite connectivity feature, designed for emergency situations. You can also enjoy the new flashlight animation and haptic music feedback.

Communication and Audio

FaceTime calls benefit from new voice isolation and audio settings, ensuring clearer communication with your loved ones. iOS 18 also introduces additional background sounds, such as fire, night, and stream, to help you relax or focus while using your device.

The keyboard now supports multiple languages, making it easier to communicate with people from different linguistic backgrounds. Siri also receives updates, including the ability to flip coins, answer mathematical questions, and set reminders.

App Updates and Enhancements

Several built-in apps receive updates and new features in iOS 18:

The Home app allows you to monitor energy consumption and share smart home appliances with ease.

The Photos app features a new layout, while the Messages app introduces message scheduling and enhanced RCS support for improved texting with Android users.

The Phone app redesigns the recent calls section and introduces voicemail transcription.

The Maps app offers new route customization options and topographic support.

Safari enables you to highlight important content, and the Notes app introduces a voice recording feature.

The Calculator app now includes a back key and currency conversion, while the Podcasts app allows you to share episodes from a specific timestamp.

Accessibility and Security

iOS 18 introduces new system fonts and eye tracking capabilities to enhance usability and accessibility. It also prioritizes security with a rotating Wi-Fi address and a new password app that helps you manage authentication codes and Wi-Fi passwords.

FaceTime screen sharing now allows you to control another device during the session, making tech support and collaboration easier.

Miscellaneous Improvements

Other notable features in iOS 18 include:

Notifications when using slow chargers

Manual editing of Siri requests for better accuracy

Enhanced transaction capabilities with Apple Cash and Tap to Pay

A new vehicle motion setting to reduce motion sickness during travel

A new power icon for easier access to power off your device

The ability to set a battery percentage limit for charging

Improved account management for Apple Music and iCloud settings

iOS 18 Public Beta brings a comprehensive set of features and enhancements to the iPhone, focusing on user experience, customization, security, and functionality. With updates spanning across various aspects of the device, from media recording and gaming to communication and app improvements, iOS 18 aims to provide a more personalized, secure, and efficient experience for iPhone users.

Source & Image Credit: Hotshottek



