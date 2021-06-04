Evernote receives new task management tools



Evernote has this week released a new update bringing with it new task management tools, aptly named Tasks. With Tasks, your notes and to-dos no longer have to be managed in two separate places your to-dos can live inside your notes, complete with priority flags, due dates, and reminders to help you get your schedule out of your head. Check out the video below for a quick overview of the new features you can enjoy in Evernote.

“If you’re like most people, you probably keep to-do lists in Evernote or use Evernote in tandem with a dedicated to-do app. Now we’ve made it easier to stay on top of it all, by bringing your to-dos and notes together with our latest feature.”

“You can place any task in a note alongside related content you’ve captured. For example, if you have a note with a PDF you need to read in preparation for an upcoming meeting, you might add the following task to that note: “Review PDF before meeting.” Unlike checklists, Evernote brings all your tasks together into one view, instantly accessible from the navigation sidebar—so you don’t have to go hunting from note-to-note to find the next thing to do. Your “Review PDF before meeting” task from the example above will show up in your Tasks view automatically. You can add, check off, or edit any task either from the Tasks view or from inside your notes. Changes you make in one place instantly show up in the other. “

Source : Evernote

