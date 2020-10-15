Erae Touch music controller hits Kickstarter

Musicians and music makers may be interested in a new “expressive” music controller called the Erae Touch created by Embodme. Providing keys, drumpads, sliders, sequencer, launchpad, polyphonic and ultra sensitive reactive music controller. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $692 or £533, offering a considerable discount of approximately 13% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Erae Touch Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Erae Touch project play the promotional video below.

“Erae Touch is a MIDI 2.0 Polyphonic Expressive Controller. It is born out of a desire to combine both sensitivityand versatility in a seamless object. Experimentation on the surface comes flawlessly bringing musician closer to their original intent and ideas.”

“Play melody with polyphonic expressivity, control multiple parameters for each single note, create harmony with simple chord arrangements and build complex rhythm patterns on a large screen. All from the same music interface!”

Rediscover your favorite synthesizers by triggering multiple effects at the same time with XYZ/3D-Pads, polyphonic aftertouch, released velocities or arpeggios effects. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Erae Touch crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

