EQC by HOFELE is Based on the Mercedes EQC

Hofele are launching a new version of the Mercedes Benz EQC, the EQC by HOFELE and the car will come with a number of upgrades, the car was originally going to be unveiled at the cancelled Geneva Motor Show.

The EQC by HOFELE gets a range of styling upgrades over the standard car and it also gets some high end ‘Turbine’ wheels and more.

HOFELE-Design the German company specialising in the BESPOKE enhancement of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars,

today released images of their first Electric Vehicle based on the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

The exterior of this EQC has unique HOFELE styling enhancements, subtle in design and detail, but they elevate the standard EQC to the premium luxury class of EV’s. Finished in the very exclusive Mercedes-Benz “Alubeam” paint, often described as “Liquid Metal”, this very expensive paint finish immediately lets us know that this EV is something very special.

