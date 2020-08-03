b’fair electric bike hits Indiegogo to help improve education in Bangladesh

The b’fair e-bike is now available to back via Indiegogo and not only provide an electric mode of transport it also strives to improve education in Bangladesh. The latest b’fair electric bike created by the Danish bicycle company is now available from €1,395 offering a massive 38% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place early next year.

“Among its many features, the b’fair e-bike has a Bafang motor with three speed settings and a retro steel frame for ultimate comfort and speed. Battery with a built-in power bank and a cargo rack which makes it perfect for both a quick errand run and a long day on the go.”

“B’fair group is a startup company that strive to improve the right to education in Bangladesh. Our trademark is the b’fair bike – For every bike we sell, a part of the revenue goes to helping children to a better start in life through education. Our vision is to create a sustainable business that are represented on the international market, due to beautiful design, high quality and the attention to CSR. We want to create comfort for the consumer through actions and transparency. We follow the UNGP (UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights).”

Source : Indiegogo

