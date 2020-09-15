Kingston 128GB DataTraveler 2000 encrypted USB drive

If you need to keep your data secure while in transit or on your person, you may be interested to know that Kingston have this week unveiled their new DataTraveler 2000 encrypted USB drive which is available in capacities from 4 to 128 GB. Kingston’s DataTraveler 2000 encrypted USB drive is designed to be secure, with an alphanumeric keypad that locks the drive with a word or number combination, for easy-to-use PIN protection.

The DT2000 features hardware-based, Full Disk AES 256-bit data encryption in XTS mode and encryption is carried out on the drive and no trace of the PIN is left on the system. The DT2000 is a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified encrypted USB drive and is now available to purchase from roughly $80 or £63 for the 4GB version and all are USB 3.0 and 2.0 compatible supporting Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, macOS v.10.12.x – 10.15.x, Linux kernel v.4.4.x, Chrome OS and Android operating systems.

Features of the DT2000 Encrypted USB Flash Drive :

– Alphanumeric keypad makes it easy to unlock your device

– Full-disk AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption

– Can be used on any device with a USB 2.0 or USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) port

– FIPS 140-2 Level 3

– Administrator (Admin) PIN – Enables Admin access to the drive and ability to issue new User PIN if user forgets PIN

– Read-Only Access – Admin can pre-provision a drive with pre-loaded content as read-only for the User

Source : DT2000

