13-year-old Sania Jain based in San Jose, California has created a fantastic kit of electronics to help younger children learn to code. The Sania Box mini PC be used to learn more about the Internet of Things, programming and electronics and is affordably priced at $129 for the first 200 units.

The Sania Box embedded computer kit contains a one-of-its kind add-on board that aids in developing STEM skills in children, if production progresses smoothly the kit will be shipping out to backers during April 2020.

“Central to the Sania Box kit is an embedded computer, an add-on board that fits on the Raspberry Pi 3 or Pi 4 board 40 Pin header. This add-on board is pre-designed to give children with a hands-on experience about coding. It features push buttons, LED lights, and multiple sensors such as the thermal sensor, and the gas sensor. It is also integrated with a 3-digit, 7-segment clock display. Can you imagine the level of fun that kids can have with this kit while learning to program? To make the Sania Box complete in itself, and to enable kids to learn coding right away, the kit supplements the add-on board with an SD Card containing pre-installed programs. The keyboard and mouse in the kit are essential items and the breadboard, wires, LEDs, and resistors create a perfect educational tool.”

“One of the features that makes Sania Box unique is the add-on board that is a pre-designed and pre-tested add-on circuit board. It is different from a breadboard and a cable kit that are difficult to assemble without adult help and supervision. The add-on board is a safe and ready-to-use component unlike a breadboard and cable kit that can hurt kids while assembly. Sania Box plans to create more add-on boards in near-future by working closely with kids and parents.”

Source: Kickstarter

