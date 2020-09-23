New Elgato Ring Light launches for $199 with Stream Deck controls

Elgato has this week launched a new premium Ring Light priced at £190 or $199, offering premium, edge-lit LEDs with a color range of 2900 – 7000K. Together with a separate ball-head mount allowing you to position the light at almost any angle. The new Ring Light can also be controlled using the companies Stream Deck regarding further options for customisation while filming.

“Elgato Ring Light is a Wi-Fi enabled LED solution engineered to flatter the skin, eliminate shadows, and give your eyes that special sparkle without glare. Simply secure your camera to the ball mount and connect your Mac, Windows PC, iPhone or Android device to adjust brightness and colour temperature from anywhere in your studio, or use the onboard controls. Looking flawless has never felt more comfortable thanks to premium edge-lit architecture and advanced multi-layer diffusion technology. Ideal for video and portrait shooting, Elgato Ring Light makes you the master of closeup illumination.”

Specifications and features :

– 2500 Lumens: Ultra-bright and fully dimmable

– 2900 – 7000 K: Adjust colour from sunset amber to arctic blue

– Premium OSRAM LEDs

– Emits a soft and even glow

– Flicker-free

– Color adjustable

-App and onboard controls

– Total Control: Adjust light settings via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

– Premium OSRAM LEDs: Constant intensity without flicker

– Edge-Lit with Multi-Layer Diffusion: Indirect, even illumination guarantees comfort for hours

– CRI: > 94 Percent

– Power consumption: up to 45 W

– Connection: 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz, 802.11 a/b/g/n

– Supported encryption: WPA2 + AES, WPA + TKIP/AES

– Outer diameter: 43.2 cm / 17 in (inner diameter: 31 cm / 12.2 in)

– Weight: 1070 g / 2.36 lbs

Introducing Elgato Ring Light. Looking flawless has never felt more comfortable – now in a perfect circle. Available now: 💍💡 https://t.co/rxZLrR8CWy pic.twitter.com/6d9bDAMTsK — Elgato (@elgato) September 22, 2020

Source : Elgato : Engadget

