BooZter ultracompact electric scooter

BooZter is an ultra compact electric scooter, offering a form factor small enough to fit inside a backpack when folded. Launched via Kickstarter early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $899 or £1214 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the BooZter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the BooZter electric scooter project play the promotional video below.

“Can you imagine putting an electric scooter in your backpack? Easily! A little bit bigger than a laptop – fits in your favorite backpack or messenger bag!”

“We use only the highest quality battery for long lasting use and battery life. Intelligent battery management system with multiple levels of protection for long battery life and safety: Short circuit protection, Overcharge protection, Over discharge protection, Balanced power distribution, Overcurrent protection and Temperature protection.”

“A comfortable premium folding scooter that fits in your backpack and helps you get around the city when you need it. Made of carbon fiber, titanium and aluminum alloys, BooZter is premium in all details, giving you the freedom to move across the city.”

Source : Kickstarter

