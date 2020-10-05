Segway eMoped C80 smart electric moped

Segway Ninebot have launched a new crowd funding campaign for their Segway eMoped C80 electric mopeds, designed to provide a range of 52 miles the new mopeds are equipped with a variety of smart features such as antitheft, autolock and more. Special early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1,899 or £1,470, offering a discount of 13% off the recommended retail price, while the Segway crowd funding campaign is under way.

If the Segway eMoped C80 Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the Segway eMoped C80 project watch the promotional video below.

“Simplify your ride with the Segway eMoped C80. Convenient and easy to use, it has a top speed of 20 mph and 52.8 miles range. The RideyGo! intelligent system has powerful sensors that detect when you are leaving and automatically locks the vehicle in 3 seconds. The Segway eMoped C80 is a moped-style electric bike. No license is required in most states in the US. Please refer to local laws and regulations for license requirements.”

“The RideyGo! Intelligent System includes an array of new functions such as the Airlock System, NFC Tag, Smart Seat Detection, and Auto-Lock Mode. Get ready for an easy ride with cutting-edge smart features. Say goodbye to your keys and ride with just your smartphone. With the AirLock system, you can unlock the eMoped C80 with just a tap on your phone via the Segway-Ninebot App.”

The eMoped C80 LED front halo-shaped headlight consists of an inner and outer ring light, equipped with an ambient light sensor the light can auto-adjust its brightness to the environment. Other features of the electric mopeds include auto cruise NFC tagging, 20mph top speed, mobile app integration. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Segway eMoped C80 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

