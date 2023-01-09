Cake Aik electric bike with 223 mile range

Swedish e-bike development company Cake has introduced their first electric bike this month in the form of the Åik capable of offering a massive 223 mile range. As well as the ability to carry 200 kg of load. Available with either a 500W motor (with a 1000W peak) with a 20mph (32km/h) top speed, while in Europe it’s pedal-assist only and you’re stuck with a 250W motor (500W peak) capable of just 16mph (25km/h) max.

Priced from $6,470 the electric bike from cake is not the cheapest but has been built for professionals to provide an environmentally friendly workhorse capable of delivering over a wide range.

“The unbeatable range enables full working days on the roll. Comfort and ergonomics are key to get the full potential of the bike. With the seat from Ergon, adjustable seat post, handlebar position and grips enable adjustments to bring comfort to all type of riders, every time. The ergonomy is carefully reviewed and advised on by experts from McKinsey Design’s studio, to ensure the best riding experience every day.”

Cake Aik electric bike

“The utility choice for demanding professionals. Pedals, power and unsurpassed traffic ability. Nothing is left aside to promote reach, power and efficiency for easy utilization and uncompromising economy in commercial use. The Åik is engineered to solve business challenges, setting a new standard for two-wheeled work vehicles. With industry-leading range, cargo capacity and riding ergonomics, the Åik is a heavy-duty transportation tool with unsurpassed capabilities. Featuring hundreds of utility combinations to pull, stow and carry heavy loads.”

For more information, specifications and pricing on the new Cake Aik electric bike jump over to the official website by following the link below

Source : Cake : Verge





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals