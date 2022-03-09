Elden Ring Xbox backward compatibility tested

If you are interested in learning more about the backward compatibility performance you can expect running the recently launched and highly anticipated Elden Ring game on your Xbox consoles. You’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have published a new video providing an overview of what you can expect on the Xbox Series X running One X Code.

Elden Ring is the new open world adventure game created by FromSoftware which is now available to play on Xbox, PlayStation and PC systems although ultra widescreen resolutions are not currently supported on the computer port of the game. Workarounds are available for ultra widescreen support but does affect certain aspects of the game most predominantly the multiplayer mode. The action role-playing game offers both single player and multiplayer modes and was made in collaboration with fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, who provided material for the game’s setting.

“Right now, the only way to lock at 60fps in Elden Ring on any platform is to run the PlayStation 4 Pro version of the game on PlayStation 5 – an option with a digital download rendition of the game. It IS possible to get Xbox One X code running on Series X, but you’ll need a physical disc and it WON’T hit 60fps. In fact, it runs slower than the native app! However, in the process, we did learn much more about how the From Software engine works…”

Elden Ring Xbox backward compatibility

“Elden Ring takes place in the Lands Between, sometime after the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards, the Great Runes. Once graced by the Ring and the Erdtree which symbolizes its presence, the realm is now ruled over by the demigod offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal, each possessing a shard of the Ring that corrupts and taints them with power. As Tarnished — exiles from the Lands Between who lost the Ring’s grace and are summoned back after the Shattering — players must traverse the realm to ultimately find all the Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.”

Source : Digital Foundry

