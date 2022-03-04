Elden Ring review by Upper Echelon Gamers

If you are still unsure whether the new Elden Ring open world role-playing game is for you. I highly recommend you checking out the excellent Elden Ring review published to YouTube by the Upper Echelon Gamers channel. It provides a fantastic overview of what you can expect from the team without any spoilers in the first half allowing you to understand what you will be purchasing and what you can expect without parting with any of your hardened cash.

Elden Ring is not for everyone and provides a specific set of mechanics to make it a unique experience. Upper Echelon Gamers have already put in over 120 hours into the game and the review is deftly worth checking out.

“I am finally comfortable doing my Elden Ring Review. With over 120 hours in the game, and after testing extensive amounts of the content… I can comfortably say that this is one of the best open world games ever created. Elden Ring is a game with clear identity, and that identity will not be appealing to everyone. However, that sense of self is what makes it an unapologetic masterpiece, worthy of being played. “

“Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment. “

“In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic. A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals