EK Strix RTX 3080, 3090 GPU water block now available $150

EK has this week introduced a new addition to its range of GPU water blocks, announcing the availability of the EK-Classic GPU Water Block Strix RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB priced at $145 and the EK-Classic GPU Backplate RTX 3080/3090 in Black priced at $40. If you are searching for a way to easily upgrade your GPU with water cooling the EK-Classic GPU Water Block Strix RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB has a big purpose-designed 126 mm wide and 237 mm long copper base to cover and cool all the key components on your GPU printed circuit board.
Current Compatibility List for EK-Classic GPU Water Block Strix RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB
– ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 24G Gaming
– ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 10G Gaming
– ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 10G Gaming OC
– ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 24G Gaming OC
“Besides your graphics card and the appropriate EK GPU water block, you will need an EK backplate and different types of Phillips head screwdrivers. We will guide you through the installation process step by step, so you don’t have to worry about a thing, just pay attention.
The water cooling gear you can see in this video is all part of the EK Classic Product Line, characterized by minimalistic and clean design, and of course, class-leading performance. But… Less talk, more cooling!”
