EE pay monthly customers can use Amazon Alexa to make calls

EE has announced that its Pay Monthly customers will now be able to make calls in the UK through their Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

When you have setup the feature with you Alexa enabled device you will then be able to make and receive calls using Alexa.

No more missing a call because your phone is in the other room or you’re cooking, Alexa will say “incoming call from mum” when she is calling, and customers can simply say “Alexa, answer” to start the call through their Alexa device – even if their phone isn’t nearby or has run out of battery.

The service is apparently easy to setup with your Alexa enabled device and you can find out more information about it over at EE at the link below.

Source EE

