EE now offering Netflix as a Smart benefit for Android

UK mobile carrier EE has announced that it is now offering Netflix as a Smart benefit for Android to its users in the UK.

EE customers will now be able to choose Netflix as a Smart benefit on their Android devices if they are an EE Smart Plan customer.

The new Smart benefit will offer access to award-winning Netflix series, movies, and documentaries on demandon the world’s largest subscription streaming service. So, whether customers want to catch up on The Crown,Sex Education or Lupin, they’ll never be short of entertainment – or places to watch it, thanks to EE’s award-winning network.

Customers who pick Netflix as their Smart benefit receive the Netflix Basic plan worth £5.99 per month which they can watch on their smartphone as well as their Smart TV. Additionally, customers can pay just £4 more a month to upgrade to the Netflix Standard plan, offering streaming and downloading to two devices simultaneously in HD, or they can choose to pay £8 a month and upgrade to Netflix Premium plan with access to UHD content and the ability to stream and download to 4 devices simultaneously – all on their mobile bill.

You can find out more details about this new feature for EE Smart Plan customers over at the EE website at the link below.

Source EE

