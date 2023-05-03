EE launches new PC gaming laptop bundles

UK mobile carrier EE has announced that it is launching a range of new PC gaming laptop bundles and prices for these new bundles will start at £60 a month and it includes the gaming hardware.

Some of the devices include the IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7, the Samsung Book 3 Ultra, the Legion 5, the Asus ROG Zephyrus and more, you can see more information below.

Removing data worries and providing some of the best hardware, featuring the latest processors and graphics cards – EE’s new PC laptops gaming packages have been designed to allow customers to get the best experience out of every frame, every shot, and every win. The bundles provide existing EE mobile customers with; Xbox Games Pass Ultimate, which offers access to hundreds of high-quality games across console, PC and Cloud; Gamers Data Pass and Video Data Pass on the UK’s unrivalled network for gaming, as well as Roam Abroad and Microsoft 365 add-ons – all for just £60 a month on a 24-month plan. The bundles come with a range of PC gaming laptops starting from just £10 upfront. EE is launching the following range of laptops – with more brands to be offered over time:

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7 , armed with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU Processor and GForce RTX 3050 Graphics card is available with a £10 one off upfront charge

, armed with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU Processor and GForce RTX 3050 Graphics card is available with a £10 one off upfront charge The Asus ROG Zephyrus , powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor and GForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 8GB DDR5 RAM is available with a £300 one off upfront charge

, powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor and GForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 8GB DDR5 RAM is available with a £300 one off upfront charge The Legion 5 , benefiting from a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, a 165Hz display and an RGB-laden keyboard is available with a £425 one off upfront charge

, benefiting from a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, a 165Hz display and an RGB-laden keyboard is available with a £425 one off upfront charge The Samsung Book 3 Ultra, powered by 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processors, with Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics and 16GB of DDR5 RAM is available with a £1950 one off upfront charge

You can find out more information about the new PC gaming laptop bundles from EE over at the EE website at the lin below, there are a number of different devices available.

Source EE





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals