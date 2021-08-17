EE launches new pay as you go mobile packs

UK mobile carrier EE has announced some new pay as you go mobile packs and prices for these new pay as you go offering start at £5.

These new pay as you go mobile packs will be available in the UK from tomorrow and there are a number of different options available.

All PAYG customers (pack and standard rates) will continue to have access to EE Up, with the opportunity to win and earn exclusive experiences and prizes, awesome perks, and money towards their credit through Airtime Rewards. They will also still benefit from EE’s Data Rollover, meaning if they don’t use all their pack data, they’ll still have an opportunity to use extra when they next top up.

PAYG customers will also have access to 4G and WiFi Calling. Once WiFi Calling is activated in a customer’s smartphone settings, they can make and receive calls automatically where they have a WiFi connection. Unlike some other WiFi solutions, WiFi Calling doesn’t require an app. Once activated, it’s automatic – allowing customers to dial as normal, whether that is in the basement, in a coffee shop or even on the London Underground. Calls and texts come out of their monthly allowance as normal and out-of-allowance calls will be charged at your standard rate.

You can find out more details about the new EE pay as you go mobile pack over at the EE website at the link below.

Source EE

