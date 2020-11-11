EE launches 5GEE WiFi mobile broadband

EE has announced the launch of its new EE 5GEE WiFi mobile broadband in the UK and it is available with a range of different plans.

50GB of data will cost £45 a month on a 24 month plan, 100GB of data will cost £67.50 a month and 200GB of data will set you back £90 per month.

5GEE WiFi brings 5G speeds to any WiFi-enabled product, creating a personal, secure WiFi hotspot for up to 64 WiFi-enabled devices. Offering customers broadband speeds as fast as fibre with average download speeds of 150 Mb/s, 5GEE WiFi is perfect for gaming, streaming and downloading Ultra HD and 4K video. EE’s 5G network gives customers a more reliable connection, even in the busiest places. So they can stream the latest movies in train stations at rush hour or watch the match in top quality – whether you’re on the bus or the sofa. And when not in a EE 5G area, they’ll get the reassurance of also being on the UK’s biggest 4G network.

EE’s 5G service is currently available in 112 towns and cities across the UK. In the last 12 months, EE has also more than doubled its amount of 5G sites in key cities such as Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh, bringing the latest mobile technology to even more people. What’s more, independent testing by RootMetrics found EE’s 5G network to be the no.1 in the UK, offering 5G in more places than any other UK network.

You can find out more information about the new EE 5GEE WiFi over at EE at the link below, EE’s 5G network is available in 112 towns and cities in the UK.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals