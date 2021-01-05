Eduponics Mini smart agriculture IoT kit with mobile application

A new project soon to be available from the Crowd Supply website is the small for factor Eduponics Mini is a smart agriculture and IoT board. Based on the ESP32 microcontroller, featuring a rich number of built-in sensors capable of monitoring temperature, humidity, barometric, ambient light, water quantity, soil moisture, and more.

“The Eduponics Mini’s industrial-grade hardware at an affordable price – an excellent ready-made irrigation system, automatic watering for your plants, or as an educational tool that collects highly accurate sensor data and performs automation.”

Other features of the Eduponics Mini include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and low-power consumption support to enable real-life IoT applications and the platform comes with it own hackable mobile app that enables remote control of your plants from anywhere using the MQTT protocol.

“We provide a very detailed documentation of each sensor, the principles and code examples for both Arduino IDE and MicroPython. We haven’t created any special firmware. All the code libraries and drivers (with their owners credits) are fully open source and are available on GitHub and in our Wiki.We also provide the MQTT code to control our Eduponics mobile app (currently only available on Android). While the app code is not published, we do offer ESP32 side code that can modify all the data in the app, which means anyone can use the code for our app without having to use our hardware.”

Source : Crowd Supply

