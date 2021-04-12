Edifier Airpulse A80 speakers $700

Audio hardware manufacturer Edifier has introduced a new range of speakers this month in the form of the Edifier Airpulse A80 which are available in wood and electric blue finishes. Priced at £629 or $700 the Edifier Airpulse A80 is a bookshelf speaker system designed to provide a perfect combination of uniquely designed conventional loudspeakers and digital systems of XMOS says Edifier. Supporting Hi-Res high-quality audio playback and Hi-Res official certification, the A80 horn-loaded ribbon tweeter is the same as A100’s. Featuring a thin aluminum ribbon diaphragm has high sensitivity, superb transient response extended frequency range, and well-defined resolution.

“The meticulously formulated horn shape produces directional and optimized high frequencies from the ribbon tweeter, so they are aimed at the listeners, minimizing unwanted effect from room reflection. All technical and design aspects of the A80 were personally crafted by Phil Jones, to reflect our commitment to providing exceptional audio quality.”

Hi-res audio certified

Horn loaded ribbon tweeter

4.5 inch aluminum cone 30mm voice coil mid-woofer

Digtal amplifer with Xmos processor / subwoofer output

Input Mode: AUX, PC, USB, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0 with AptX

“The system reserves a subwoofer signal output in case of a situation that needs low-frequency rendering with strong bass. Listen to audio from any source with its multiple inputs, including AUX, PC, USB, Optical, and Bluetooth. The entire digital system is built on a multi-core signal processor XMOS XU216, a 16-core powerful audio processor based on XMOS xCore200 architect, which is proud of having up to 2000MIPS processing horse-power. The power amplification part is built with 2 pieces of TAS5754 Class-D amplifier from Texas Instrument. With very low output jitter, the unpacked audio signal can be delivered to the XMOS processor with zero loss.”

“The A80 cabinet is built with 18-mm thick high-strength MDF with a beautiful walnut finish to further reduce coloration. The cabinet interior is fully lined with professional waved sound absorption material. The oval-shaped vent tube in the A80 is carefully designed to minimize wind noise.”

Source : KitGuru : Edifier

