Ironfly Zesty Micarta pocket knife

The Ironfly Zesty has been specifically designed to provide an ambidextrous, affordable EDC pocket knife, and has this week launched by a Kickstarter. Earlybird pledges are now available offering a 43% saving off the recommended retail price. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the construction of the Micarta scale handle and VG10 blade.

“Ironfly as a group of guys is deeply rooted in various pocket knife production companies with years of experience as OEM, designers, grindaholics and sharpeners, generally we eat, sleep and breathe pocket knives! We’ve sensed a gap in the market where we can jump in with our funky approach to pocket knives. We genuinely want to make a budget friendly knife brand, that stands behind its pocket knives with pride. Also we would like to bring something different from our pocket knife brainy lab.”

“By pledging on Zesty you’re getting a folding knife that punches above its weight. There are not a lot of pocket knives out there with specs or look of ironfly Zesty. You’re getting a chance to build a brand with us that has the purpose of making best budget pocket knives the money can buy (always on budget and never overpriced). Pocket knives that cut, pocket knives that work and look good and the ones that will find the way into your pocket more often than any other pocket knife you have in your collection regardless of the price point. Our main mission is to make you happy while using Zesty! And we will do it for sure.”

Source : Kickstarter

