MT-04 EDC rugged survival multitool from $34

The MT-04 EDC multitool has been designed to provide a rugged everyday carry survival tool offering four different functions in one tool constructed from 6 mm hardened metal. The Tanto Knife features a with designwith a 9Cr18Mov and 60HCR hardness blade and come supplied with a Kydex Sheath and has been designed by CombatTech based in Spain.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates). If the MT-04 EDC campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the MT-04 EDC multitool project review the promotional video below.

“In the MT-4 we have created the perfect geometries for a functional and ergonomic design integrating several tools in one elegant TANTO blade; A sheet of 9Cr18 MoV Steel. 6mm thick and 58-60 HRC hardness make this a strong multi-tool with excellent edge retention.”

Specifications of the MT-04 EDC multitool include:

– Total length: 145mm / 5.7 in.

– Thickness:6mm / 0.23 in.

– Blade length: 65mm / 2.6 in.

– Material: 9Crv18 MOV. Steel

– Hardness 58-60 HCR

– Black Blade Stone wash and laser engrave

“Safety is a very important factor and that is why the MT-04 geometry is designed to protect you with a wide 24mm ring followed by an arch for precise and safe grip. The ring to put the finger is important when handling the MT-4, This allows you to use all the tools in complete safety”

“MT-04 It is the Multi tool that you can incorporate into your usual EDC with the Kydex sheath and belt clip. It is small, discreet and practical.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the multitool, jump over to the official MT-04 EDC crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

