E3 2022 game show will once again be held online

Unfortunately for those gamers hoping to physically attend the E3 2022 showcase providing a glimpse of all the new games currently in development and soon to be releasing in the coming months and years, will be disappointed to learn that the physical event has been cancelled. The decision has been made by the ESA today, and a statement has been issued about its annual E3 industry games event stating today confirming that E3 2022 will not take place in person but will once again be a virtual event that can be enjoyed by everyone worldwide online.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”

E3 2022 game show online

“The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) serves as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers, and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect, and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture, and the economy. For more information, visit the ESA’s website or follow the ESA on Twitter @theESA.”

Source : ESA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals