Watchy Arduino e-paper smartwatch kit $50 now available on Tindie

Arduino enthusiasts may be interested in a new Arduino e-Paper smartwatch created by the engineers at SQFMI. The unique smartwatch features a 200×200 pixel, monochrome e-Paper display capable of providing “beautiful crisp image clearly visible under bright sunlight” says SQFMI.

Thanks to its e-Paper display the watch screen requires no power between updates allowing the battery life to be considerably extended. Watchy has both WiFi & Bluetooth LE connectivity, allowing it to connect with internet APIs (e.g. Weather, News, Traffic, Maps, Spotify, etc.), as well as Bluetooth LE enabled devices.

“Watchy is an E-Paper watch with open source hardware and software. It has a barebones design utilizing the PCB as the watch body, allowing it to be worn as-is, or further customized with different 3D printed cases and watch straps. It is a unique timepiece that is also a wearable development platform, allowing users to create their own experience.”

Features of the Watchy Arduino e-paper smartwatch kit :

– Ultra Low Power E-Paper Display 1.54″ with 200×200 Resolution and Wide Viewing Angle

– WiFi & Bluetooth LE connectivity

– 3-Axis Accelerometer with Gesture Detection

– Real Time Clock for Accurate Time Keeping with Calendar and Alarm Functions

– Built in USB-Serial Adapter for Programming On-The-Go- Vibration Motor for Alerts

– 4 Tactile buttons- Open Source Hardware & Software

– Tons of Examples & Cool Watch Faces

– 3D Case Designs (STLs) to Customize Your Watchy (and Watch Straps)

For more information and documentation jump over to the SQFMI website by following the link below. Or purchase the e-paper smartwatch kit from Tindie for $50.

Source : Verge : Tindie : SQFMI

