Inkplate 6 e-paper display now available for $99

Developers, makers and electronic enthusiasts patiently waiting for the arrival of the Inkplate 6 ESP32-powered e-paper display, will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase for $99 from the Crowd Supply website. Inkplate 6 has been created to provide an easy-to-use open hardware e-paper display complete with integrated on-board wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. Offering an all in one e-paper display that can be used with both the Arduino IDE and MicroPython.

“As you will shortly notice, we are quite fond of e-paper displays. But they’ve been a somewhat frustrating obsession for us. Until recently, this amazing technology was pretty thin on the ground. These days, of course, you can pick yourself up an e-book reader for as little as $70. But what about us makers!? There are a few DIY options on the market now, so things are better than they used to be. But when we tried to work with them, we felt like we are using half-finished products. With no other options, we we decided to develop our own.

Unfortunately, recycled e-paper displays do not come with very good documentation. It took us around seven months of active development to decipher the communication protocol of the Kindle’s display to the point where we could make Inkplate 6 into a proper, easy-to-use device with a screen that looks natural—that, we believe, looks beautiful.

We have experimented with other e-paper screens: different sized screens, touch-sensitive screens, backlit screens, flexible screens… So many screens! (We’ll show you a few of them during the campaign.) If Inkplate 6 is successful, we fully intend to develop additional Inkplate models. We welcome your feedback, and we are sincerely looking forward to the rest of this journey. We believe Inkplate 6 represents a new state-of-the-art for maker-friendly e-paper devices. Help us bring it to the world…and then help us make it even better!”

Source: Crowd Supply

