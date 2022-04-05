Blaster Pro affordable dual motor hairdryer

Blaster is a new range of dual motor hairdryers which are equipped with powerful BLDC motor and a anion generator and three different levels of power allowing you to dry your hair faster and safer at an affordable price. The Blaster Pro hairdryer is equipped with a 108,000 RPM dual BLDC motor to quickly dry your hair from its tips to roots. While the anion generator produces negative ions, keeping hair moisturized with a bright finishing gloss. This also helps prevent static buildup in your hair.

Dual motor hairdryer

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With Blaster Pro, you can select from 3 wind power levels to get just the right level of heat. At level 1, just the lower motor is used. At level 2, the lower motor gets turned up to high. At level 3, you’re getting full power from the top and bottom motors. To prevent burns and hair damage, the bottom motor emits hot air, while the top motor emits cold air. Magnetic nozzles are detachable, and rotate at 360 degrees. Now you can target heat at specific areas to unlock new, exquisite styles. “

With the assumption that the Blaster Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Blaster Pro dual motor hairdryer project checkout the promotional video below.

“Though lots of people ignore it, the ‘Cool-Shot’ Button on your hair dryer is there for a reason. A burst of cool air throughout your finished style helps set the style in place and make it last. But Blaster Pro weighs in at just 1.5 pounds – that’s how much a Dyson weighs, and Dyson’s only got 1 motor. With dual motors and a super light weight, drying your hair becomes less of a burden on your arms and shoulders. Long Hair? Short Hair? It doesn’t MATTER! Dry Your Hair Quick with the SUPER Light Blaster Pro.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the dual motor hairdryer, jump over to the official Blaster Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals