Feather wireless DSLR camera controller

Photographers and electronic enthusiasts, interested in building their very own wireless DLSR camera controller using a Feather development board. May be interested in a new project outlined on the Moving Electrons website. The device’s main features are:

– Portable device with embedded/internal battery.

– Wireless interaction with camera through infrared (IR). No USB cables or special adapters to deal with.

– Multiple time-lapse options controllable through a web interface.

– Timer capabilities.

– On-device screen showing current status.

– Capability of doing lightning detection/photography. Although fully functional, it’s currently an experimental feature.

– Magnetic attachment to metal surfaces.

– Tripod mount.

“I’ve been experimenting with time-lapse shots for a while now. Unfortunately, time-lapse shooting options on most DSLR and mirrorless cameras are somewhat limited. At the time of this writing, Sony doesn’t even include the feature on their high end cameras by default (you need to buy an “App” and download it to the camera).

Some time ago, I posted the setup I had been using for shooting time-lapses using a Raspberry Pi, a portable battery and a USB cable. It got the job done, but using a Raspberry Pi as a time-lapse controller seems a bit overkill. I also wanted to get rid of the cables and the need for carrying around a big battery pack. Thus, I came up with this little device.”

For full instructions on how to build your very own DLSR camera controller using a Feather board, visit the project page by following the link below.

Source : Moving Electrons : Adafruit

