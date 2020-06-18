New Dropbox Family Plan, Password Manager and more announced

This week Dropbox as added a wealth of new features including a new Family Plan priced from $17 per month when billed annually or $20 per month every 30 days. The Dropbox Family Plan allows up to 6 family members to share 2 TB of storage between individual profiles, with the ability to create “shared spaces” as well as keeping documents separate.

“The Dropbox Family plan keeps your family’s digital lives connected with one organized place to share photos, videos, and important documents. Dropbox Family lets up to six members share 2 TB of storage and have their own individual account views—under one plan with one bill. Members can create shared spaces to make content easily accessible to the whole family and each member has their own private space for personal content. We’re currently beta testing the Dropbox Family product with select Dropbox users and plan to roll it out more broadly throughout the year.”

Dropbox has also introduced a new Password Manager, following on from its acquisition of Vault. As well as a new Dropbox App Center, offering a centralized hub for all the tools and integrations from partner organizations such as Slack, Google, Zoom and more.

“The Passwords app saves your passwords in one safe place and autofills them so you can instantly sign in to websites and apps. Now available to select Dropbox Plus users in private beta, Passwords lets you sign in anywhere with apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Passwords secures your credentials with zero-knowledge encryption, so your passwords are protected and only accessible by you.

Using a PIN for secure access, Vault provides an extra layer of security for all your important personal files like insurance cards, passports, and housing documents. Files are organized in the cloud and accessible from any device. Enjoy peace of mind knowing that you can designate trusted friends or family members who can access your files in an emergency. Vault is currently available to select Plus users in private beta.”

“Integrations with third-party tools have played a key role as we continue to build out our smart workspace. Today we’re launching the new Dropbox App Center, one centralized place to find those tools from partners including Zoom, Slack, and Google. Now in beta, the App Center lets you discover, learn about, and connect apps to your Dropbox account. This is just the beginning: more apps and functionalities are forthcoming.”

