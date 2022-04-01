If you would like to enjoy more comfortable outdoor fires without the hindrance of smoke, you may be interested in a new portable smokeless fire pit aptly named the Dragonfire. Created by a team of designers and engineers based in Minneapolis the Dragonfire is available in both silver and black finishes and features a dual wall construction with diamond vent holes to help stop smoke from ruining your outdoor parties. Featuring a hexagon design and standing 18 inches tall and 22 inches wide the base of the fire pit collect ash allowing you to easily clean up leaving nature as you found it.

“Dragonfire is back! Last year we launched a successful campaign for our first Backyard Dragonfire Smokeless Fire Pit Bundle. We heard your feedback and are now excited to announce the launch of two new Dragonfire Portable Wood & Pellet Smokeless Fire Pit Bundles. The Dragonfire mission is to provide outdoor products that are affordable and have features that will enhance your outdoor experience. “

If the Dragonfire crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Dragonfire smokeless fire pit project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $175 or £134 (depending on current exchange rates).

Fire pit

“The elegant hexagon design makes this fire pit perfect for any outdoor setting, while its durable engineering can help create the ultimate camping trip. Standing at 18-inches tall and 22-inches wide the Dragonfire® portable smokeless fire pit can fit four to six people around it comfortably.”

“Choose to fuel your dragon with either firewood or wood pellets. We noticed that there were not many portable smokeless fire pits on the market that can fit the standard size 16-inch logs. Our firepit is 22-inches in diameter and can fit 4-5 split hardwood logs. Use dry hardwoods for best results.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Dragonfire crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

