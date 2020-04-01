DOOM Eternal third person camera enabled by modders

DOOM Eternal gamers may be interested in a new mod created by the Fearless Cheat Engine community of modders, which has enabled a third person camera mode in the new DOOM Eternal shooter. Check out the third person DOOM Eternal camera in action in the video embedded below. Before making any adjustments to your DOOM Eternal installation files remember to back everything up just in case the worst should happen.

Updated doom eternal 3rd person mode with better camera angles & height. Here’s how to enable & play this mode using cheat engine:

-Download this table & put it on CE folder bit.ly/2UudveJ

-Run cheat engine & then the game

-ALT+TAB & via cheat engine choose the game on the process list

-Cheat engine will ask if you want to load the associated cheat table..click YES

-Once the table is loaded, check both scripts

-Go back to the game & in console type pm_thirdperson 1

Additional commands to tweak:

pm_thirdPersonHeight 0.55

pm_thirdPersonRange 1.95

Source : FR : Destructoid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals