DIY handheld hackintosh running macOS Big Sur

If you are interested in building your very own handheld hackintosh Mac capable of running Apple’s macOS Big Sur operating system. A project by YouTuber “iketsj” is definitely worth checking out and provides full instructions on how to build a unique handheld running macOS Big Sur. The excellent handheld is powered by a LattePanda Alpha single-board computer, fitted an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor supported by 8GB of RAM, together with an SSD for storage and an LCD display.

The handheld hackintosh is enclosed in a 3D printed case and includes a rechargeable battery, physical keyboard and trackpad, providing a completely portable Mac system. Check out the video below to learn more about the build and custom printed circuit board required to connect all the hardware together.

“With macOS Big Sur, a big turning point is about to happen with Apple and their Macs. As we know it, Apple will be shifting to in-house designed Apple Silicon Macs(Really just ARM) and thus x86 machines will slowly be phased out of their lineup within 2 years. What does this mean for both x86 based Macs and Hackintoshing in general? Well we can expect about 5 years of proper OS support for the iMac20,x series which released earlier this year with an extra 2 years of security updates. After this, Apple will most likely stop shipping x86 builds of macOS and hackintoshing as we know it will have passed away.”

“So while we may be heart broken the journey is coming to a stop in the somewhat near future, hackintoshing will still be a time piece in Apple’s history. So enjoy it now while we still can, and we here at Dortania will still continue supporting the community with our guides till the very end!”

“And as with every year, the first few weeks to months of a new OS release are painful in the community. We highly advise users to stay away from Big Sur for first time installers. The reason is that we cannot determine whether issues are Apple related or with your specific machine, so it’s best to install and debug a machine on a known working OS before testing out the new and shiny.”

Source : Liliputing : GitHub : /r/UMPC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals