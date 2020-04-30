DIY binary watch

Instructables member APTechnologies has created the “ultimate binary watch” using a few 3D printed components, binary RGB interface and clean design. “I recently got introduced to the concept of binary watches and started doing some research to see if I could build one for myself. However, I was unable to find an existing design that was both functional and stylish at the same time. So, I decided to create my own design completely from scratch!”

“The plan was simple. The binary watch would operate just like a regular watch except that the interface would be binary, specifically, BCD (Binary Coded Decimal). BCD is a type of binary encoding where each decimal digit is represented by a fixed number of bits. I need 4 bits to be able to represent a digit from 0-9. And for a standard hh:mm time format, I need 4 of those digits. This means that I need a total of 16 bits which will be represented by 16 LEDs.

Reading the time in BCD is pretty easy once you get used to it. The row at the bottom of the watch represents the least significant bit (1) and the row at the top is the most significant bit (8). Each column represents a digit in the hh:mm time format. If an LED is ON, you count that value. If an LED is OFF, you ignore it.”

For more information on the binary watch and instructions on how to build your very own complete with 3D printing files and code jump over to the Instructables website.

Source : Instructables

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals