Division 2 State of the Game reveals new 100 floor skyscraper battles

During this months Division 2 State of The Game stream early this week Ubisoft as unveiled the games new Summit battles, taking place as you climb 100 floors of a skyscraper. The new Division 2 mode can be tackled singularly or cooperatively. Check out the full stream below to learn more details about what you can expect in the form of updates to the Division 2 game.

The Division 2 is an online action role-playing video game developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia.

“Welcome to State of The Game, a weekly livestream to discuss upcoming news, share community content, and have a chat for all things The Division 2.”

“Seven months have passed since a deadly virus hit New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population. When the virus hit, The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, was activated as the last line of defense. Since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains.

For The Division, the stakes are higher than ever. Washington, D.C. – the most heavily protected city on earth – is at risk, leaving the entire nation on the brink of collapse. If Washington, D.C., is lost, then the nation falls. As a Division agent who has been in the field for seven months, you and your team are the last hope to stop the fall of society after the pandemic collapse.

Developed by Ubisoft Massive and the same teams that brought you Tom Clancy’s The Division®, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online open world, action shooter RPG experience set in a collapsing and fractured Washington, D.C. This rich new setting combines a wide variety of beautiful, iconic, and realistic environments where the player will experience the series’ trademark for authenticity in world building, rich RPG systems, and fast-paced action like never before. Play solo or co-op with a team of up to four players to complete a wide range of activities, from the main campaign and adversarial PvP matches to the Dark Zone – where anything can happen.”

Source : Summit

