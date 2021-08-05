Disney Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser immersive hotel experience opening 2022

Disney has announced a new two night excursion, adventure that will be opening next year at the Walt Disney World Resort allowing you to experience the Star Wars universe on never before seen with a stay in the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel. The Star Wars immersive adventure will allow you to enjoy your very own “Epic Star Wars Story“.

“Arrive at the terminal, enter a Launch Pod, jump to hyperspace and rendezvous with the Halcyon starcruiser. The launch pod docks with a glamorous starcruiser known for exotic expeditions in a galaxy far, far away. Discover the heart of the Halcyon starcruiser, a welcoming place where crew and passengers gather.

Operate the ship’s navigation and defense systems under the crew’s guidance. Experience the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and put your skills to the test. Each cabin features its own window into space with a view of spectacular ships and galactic sights.

Sip a drink in this stylish lounge, a warm and inviting retreat for passengers of all ages. Enjoy unforgettable meals in a setting known throughout the galaxy for first-class cuisine and intriguing conversation. Embark on an excursion to the exciting Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu. Take the controls on a thrilling interactive mission at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Join a climactic battle against the First Order at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

With Disney describes the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game” and everyone working on the “ship” will be in character the entire time guests are on-board. Although pricing will be at least $4,809 for a 2-night voyage in a standard cabin.

“Once inside, guests will encounter “story moments,” wherein they’ll play a real-life choose-your-own-adventure type of game, wherein they can decide how their story will unfold. They can, for instance, choose to follow the First Order or join the Resistance, choose to join a smuggling ring or to aid a stowaway” explains M. Moon from Engadget.

“See it. Feel it. Live it. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – A 2-night adventure at Walt Disney World Resort. Launching 2022. Visit: StarWarsGalacticStarcruiser.com”

Source : Disney : ComicBook : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals