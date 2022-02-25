Destiny 2 The Witch Queen gameplay 4k 60fps

Earlier this week the highly anticipated Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launched onto consoles and PC alongside the Season of the Risen. If you are interested in learning more about what you can expect from the new content check out the gameplay video embedded below. Before the launch of the new content Richard Barrick from Bungie took to the official Xbox website to reveal more details about what you can expect from the latest storyline.

“Whether you’re a New Light or a seasoned Guardian, join us in Destiny 2. Play through the first two missions in The Witch Queen and try out the new crafting system. You’ll walk away with a new Glaive that’ll upgrade your arsenal, even if you decide you don’t want to pick up the expansion. You can also face off against the Lucent Hive in the new PsiOps Battlegrounds activity and start unlocking Seasonal track rewards.”

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen gameplay

“The Witch Queen’s arrival has sent ripples throughout the system and the Vanguard have turned to their Cabal ally, Empress Caiatl, for assistance. Armed with Light-suppressing technology and complete rework of the Void subclass, Guardians will face off against an unrelenting horde that rises from the dead.”

“Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Walkthrough Part 1 and until the last part will include the full Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Gameplay on PC. This Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Gameplay is recorded in 4K 60FPS on PC and will include the full game, all endings and all boss fights. “

Source : Major Nelson

