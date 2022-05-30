DeLorean Alpha5 EV unveiled

DeLorean has unveiled its new electric vehicle, the DeLorean Alpha5 and the car looks impressive from the photos, it will also have impressive performance.

The new DeLorean Alpha5 will come with a 0 to 60 time of 2.99 seconds and it will have a range of 300 miles and a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

DeLorean Motor Company, Inc. has given the public its first complete look at the highly anticipated Alpha5, their all-new EV. The images are available on the company’s redesigned website, where early access subscribers have the opportunity to see the vehicle a full day before the site goes globally public.

Gallery photos explore the coupe’s exterior and interior, revealing sleek lines, classic louvers, and DeLorean’s iconic gull-wing doors. Images and accompanying details of the vehicle shed light on the dimensions of the car, two of its exterior paint colors, including a launch edition debuting at the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance in August, and the long-awaited specs. Estimated specifications include a range of 300+ miles, a battery of 100+kWh, and electronically limited top speeds of 155 mph.

The new DeLorean Alpha5 will make its worldwide debut at Pebble Beach in August, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source DeLorean

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals