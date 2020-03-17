Deep Eye DeepStream based video analytics system

Developer Attila Tőkés has created a new DeepStream based video analytics system aptly named Deep Eye. The hardware platform combines with DeepLib offering a powerful yet easy-to-use DeepStream based Python Library, and a web IDE. The project consists in 3 main components:

– A Hardware Platform that can be used with the Jeston Nano

– DeepLib, an easy to use Python Library, which allows creating DeepStream based video processing pipelines in an easy way

– Web IDE that allows the easy creation of DeepStream based applications

“In this project, I will showcase Deep Eye, a rapid prototyping platform for NVIDIA DeepStream based Video Analytics applications. The Hardware Platform allows building video analytics projects with the Jetson Nano. It supports up to 2 MIPI CSI cameras, which are mounted on a rotating platform. The rotating platform allows both horizontal and vertical movements of two cameras. The movement of the cameras can be controlled by a simple library. DeepLib is a Python library based on the recently released DeepStream Python Bindings library. It allows the easy creation of DeepStream based video processing pipelines.”

For further details and instructions on how to build your very own jump over to the Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

