Deals: TRNDlabs Spectre Drone save 60%

We have an awesome deal on the TRNDlabs Spectre Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 60% off the normal price.

The TRNDlabs Spectre Drone is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $59, it normally retails for $149.99.

Drone flight is extremely simple with Spectre! TRNDlabs most powerful drone yet, Spectre offers an unprecedented level of control and stability, with four high-speed propellors and an HD camera that would make the best smartphones envious. With an impressive 50-meter range, you can explore your world and watch a live feed using the Spectre app. It’s perfect for adventures, taking beautiful photos of hard-to-reach places, or just capturing unbelievable footage of mid-air drone acrobatics.

Take your aerial photography to the next level w/ the HD camera

Fly easily w/ cutting-edge fly assist features including enhanced auto take-off & landing, and the ability to hold its altitude

Complete 360º flips w/ precision & power thanks to the 6-axis gyro sensitivity

Choose between beginner & expert flight modes

Fly at night w/ built-in LED lights

Immerse yourself in live, HD, first-person view flights using the IRIS VR goggles (sold separately)

